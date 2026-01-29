This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Ruled out Thursday
Mitchell (shoulder) will not play Thursday against the Bulls.
Mitchell will be sidelined for a fifth straight game, and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. Dru Smith, Kasparas Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson will likely see an uptick in minutes in the meantime.