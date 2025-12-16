Mitchell had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 106-96 loss to the Raptors.

Mitchell has now scored at least 10 points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.4 threes across 31.6 minutes in that span. With Tyler Herro (toe) missing three of his last four games, Miami has called upon Mitchell to provide them with the volume he has been giving at the beginning of the season, and the latter has stepped up to the challenge.