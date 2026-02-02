Mitchell (shoulder) recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 134-91 win over the Bulls.

After missing the previous six games while recovering from a left shoulder sprain, Mitchell stepped back into the starting five and came through with an efficient, all-around line in his first appearance since Jan. 20. Though he was limited to just over 20 minutes in his return, Mitchell likely would have played more had the Heat not built a 39-point lead after three quarters. Mitchell and most of the Heat's other key contributors ended up sitting out the entire fourth quarter as a result.