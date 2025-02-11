Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mitchell will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against Boston.

With Tyler Herro (illness) on the shelf, Mitchell will get the starting nod in his Heat debut. Over his last 10 outings with Toronto, the 26-year-old point guard averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 25.7 minutes per contest.

More News