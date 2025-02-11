Mitchell will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against Boston.
With Tyler Herro (illness) on the shelf, Mitchell will get the starting nod in his Heat debut. Over his last 10 outings with Toronto, the 26-year-old point guard averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 25.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Not on injury report for Monday•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Won't make Miami debut Friday•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Traded to Miami•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Cleared for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Downgraded to doubtftul Sunday•