Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for the Heat on Sunday against the Wizards.
The Heat will rest their star players Sunday to prepare for the Play-In Tournament, resulting in different starters. Mitchell has been a starter 36 times this season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.
