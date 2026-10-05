Mitchell recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 129-105 preseason win over the Raptors.

Mitchell drew the start at point guard alongside Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, and the entire starting unit was limited to first-half action. The 28-year-old appears to have the inside track on the starting point guard job after averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 assists across 28.6 minutes per game during the 2025-26 regular season.