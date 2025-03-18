Mitchell ended with 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 116-95 loss to the Knicks.

Mitchell's production has been pretty volatile with Miami, but he took advantage of some extra minutes and usage due to Andrew Wiggins (leg) and Alec Burks (back) being sidelined. Fantasy managers will likely need to tread carefully here, as Mitchell has been well outside the top 200 in nine-category formats over his last five games with 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on 40.6 percent shooting.