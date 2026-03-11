Mitchell had 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 win over the Wizards.

Mitchell has shown the ability to stuff the stat sheet every time he steps on the court, but his fantasy upside has decreased a bit -- even though he remains a regular starter for the Heat. Mitchell has scored in double digits in just three of his nine appearances since the All-Star break, although as a silver lining, two of those have come in his last three appearances.