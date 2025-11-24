Mitchell amassed eight points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 victory over the 76ers.

Making what could be his final start of the season with Tyler Herro (ankle) aiming to make his season debut Monday, Mitchell came within a bucket and two boards of his first career triple-double. The fifth-year guard tied his season high with the dozen dimes as well. Mitchell has dished at least six assists in six of the last eight games, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 threes in 30.3 minutes over that stretch, but his role and workload once Herro is on the court remain uncertain.