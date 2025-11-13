Mitchell finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Mitchell tied his best scoring output of the season, established on Opening Night, with an efficient performance in a game the Heat lost by 14 points against one of the contending teams in the East. It was also the third straight game in which Mitchell scored in double digits, establishing a new season-high in that mark as well. The floor general endured a rough patch in the early stages of the season but has been showing signs of turning things around. He's averaging 10.4 points, 7.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game since the beginning of November. An uptick in his scoring, or maintaining the numbers he's posted of late, should boost his upside a long way.