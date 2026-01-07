Mitchell supplied four points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 122-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mitchell wasn't able to generate much offensively, but he was able to salvage his fantasy line with some high-end playmaking. He's held onto a steady role this season with 30.1 minutes across 35 appearances, posting averages of 9.3 points, 7.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.