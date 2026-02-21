Mitchell (illness) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Mitchell was able to play through a head illness during the Heat's 128-97 win over the Hawks on Friday, when he logged seven points, seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes. It appears the illness will prevent Mitchell from playing in the second leg of Miami's back-to-back set Saturday, and his absence will likely result in rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis being moved into the starting lineup against Memphis.