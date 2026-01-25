default-cbs-image
Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Suns.

It looks like Mitchell will miss a third consecutive game while recovering from a left shoulder sprain. Kasparas Jakucionis (face) is listed as questionable, so if he and Mitchell are both sidelined, then Dru Smith would be the top candidate to enter Miami's starting lineup.

