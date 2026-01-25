Heat's Davion Mitchell: Unlikely to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Suns.
It looks like Mitchell will miss a third consecutive game while recovering from a left shoulder sprain. Kasparas Jakucionis (face) is listed as questionable, so if he and Mitchell are both sidelined, then Dru Smith would be the top candidate to enter Miami's starting lineup.
More News
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Not playing Saturday•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Downgraded to out•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Now considered doubtful•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Makes defensive impact in return•