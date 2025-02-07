site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Won't make Miami debut Friday
RotoWire Staff
Mitchell (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
The 26-year-old was traded to the Heat on Thursday, and he'll have to wait to make his debut with his new club. Mitchell's next chance to feature will come Monday against Boston.
