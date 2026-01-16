default-cbs-image
Mitchell (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

A shoulder bruise is costing Mitchell a second straight game. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Warriors. If Tyler Herro (toe, rib) ends up being out as well, the Heat could need Dru Smith to function as the top point guard Saturday.

