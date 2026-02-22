Mitchell (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Mitchell played through a head illness in Friday's win over the Hawks, but he won't be able to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. His absence could lead to a spot start for rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis, while Dru Smith could see more minutes off the bench as well. Mitchell will aim to return to the hardwood when the Heat take on the Bucks on Tuesday. Feb. 24.