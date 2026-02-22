Heat's Davion Mitchell: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Mitchell played through a head illness in Friday's win over the Hawks, but he won't be able to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. His absence could lead to a spot start for rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis, while Dru Smith could see more minutes off the bench as well. Mitchell will aim to return to the hardwood when the Heat take on the Bucks on Tuesday. Feb. 24.
More News
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Dishes out seven assists in win•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Pops up on injury report•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Poor showing in win•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Solid production in return•