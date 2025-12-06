default-cbs-image
Mitchell (groin) will not play Saturday against the Kings, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Mitchell will join Tyler Herro (toe) and Pelle Larsson (hip) on the sidelines Saturday, as he was unable to clear his questionable tag. Dru Smith (hip) is probable, and he's likely to shoulder a heavy workload Saturday with the Heat so thin in the backcourt.

