Heat's Davon Reed: Nears double-double off bench
Reed collected 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and a block in 16 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.
Reed impressed in 16 minutes off the bench Wednesday, drilling four treys, nearing a double-dobule and blocking a shot in just 16 minutes of play. The former Miami Hurricane averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.5 minutes per game last year for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League. He could earn a roster spot if he's able to replicate performances like Wednesday's throughout the remainder of the preseason.
