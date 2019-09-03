Heat's Davon Reed: Signing camp deal with Miami
Reed is expected to sign a training camp deal with the Heat, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Reed was in the NBA under a two-way contract with the Pacers last season and then played summer league with the Warriors earlier this offseason. He will now try to crack Miami's final roster during the team's training camp.
