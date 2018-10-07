Heat's DeAndre Liggins: Signs with Heat

Liggins signed a contract with the Heat on Sunday.

Considering Liggins is being signed this late in the preseason, it seems highly unlikely he's able to make enough of an impression to earn one of the final roster spots. If he does end up getting waived, Liggins could be a G-League candidate or he could potentially head overseas on a more lucrative deal. Liggins played a combined 58 games between the Pelicans and Bucks last season, averaging just 12.5 minutes per contest.