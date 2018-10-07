Heat's DeAndre Liggins: Signs with Heat
Liggins signed a contract with the Heat on Sunday.
Considering Liggins is being signed this late in the preseason, it seems highly unlikely he's able to make enough of an impression to earn one of the final roster spots. If he does end up getting waived, Liggins could be a G-League candidate or he could potentially head overseas on a more lucrative deal. Liggins played a combined 58 games between the Pelicans and Bucks last season, averaging just 12.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
DeAndre Liggins: Waived by New Orleans•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Has not scored since Mar. 17•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Slated for bench role Sunday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Fizzles in Saturday's spot start•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.