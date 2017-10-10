Heat's DeAndre Liggins: Signs with Heat
Liggins, who was released by the Hawks in late September, signed a contract with the Heat on Tuesday.
Liggins is no stranger to the Heat organization. He was originally signed by the team back in 2014 with two 10-day deals and subsequently spent the next two seasons with the Heat's G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He's a two-time G-League Defensive Player of the Year as well. Last year, he split the year between the Mavericks and the Cavaliers, averaging 2.5 points across 12.5 minutes per game. He'll seemingly remain a deep-rotational player this season and seemingly won't warrant ownership in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
