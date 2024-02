Wright will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright filled in as the starting point guard Monday versus the Kings, producing 13 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals, one block and two three-pointers. Terry Rozier (knee) is returning Tuesday, and Jimmy Butler is back from his suspension. But with Tyler Herro (knee) still out, Wright could have a sizable role with the second unit.