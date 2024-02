Wright agreed to a contract buyout with the Wizards on Friday and will sign with the Heat after he clears waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wright played single-digit minutes in four straight games heading into the All-Star break and will start fresh when play resumes. With Josh Richardson (shoulder) out for an extended period, Wright will give Miami another dependable backcourt option behind Terry Rozier (knee) and Tyler Herro.