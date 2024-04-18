Wright totaled six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 105-104 Play-In Game loss to the 76ers.

Wright has struggled to gain a consistent role in Miami's rotation since joining the team after the All-Star break, averaging 5.5 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 20.5 minutes. The key to staying on the court for the 31-year-old has been his defensive impact; Wright has averaged 1.5 steals in 12 appearances since March, chipping in four steals twice in that span. Despite losing Jimmy Butler's (knee) defensive abilities, Wright should not be expected to see much of an increase in playing time buried behind Tyler Herro, as well as Terry Rozier (neck) and Duncan Robinson (back), if they are available for Friday.