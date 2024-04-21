Wright recorded 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-94 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Wright led all bench players in scoring in Sunday's Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs, connecting on a game-best handful of threes while leading all Heat players with a pair of steals to provide a spark on the second unit. Wright tallied double-figures in scoring in three games during the regular season while connecting on more than three threes for the first time this year.