Jones is active for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

With Wayne Ellington (quad), Tyler Johnson (quad) and Bam Adebayo (personal) all ruled out Saturday, Jones will have a chance to see significant run. That said, he's usually not very productive, averaging 6.0 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 blocks in the five games where he's seen at least 20 minutes of action.