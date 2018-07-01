Jones agreed to a regular contract with the Heat on Sunday, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones was on a two-way deal last season with the Heat, but will be elevated to a regular contract ahead of the upcoming campaign. Exact details have yet to be released, though more information on the length and total money should be known in the coming few days. In 14 games (eight starts) with the Heat last season, Jones averaged 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds across 15.1 minutes. Also, in 13 games with the Heat's G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Jones averaged 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals across 29.1 minutes. After re-signing Sunday, Jones will likely be nothing more than emergency depth on the wing.