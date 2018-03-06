Heat's Derrick Jones: Assigned to G-League
Jones was assigned to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday.
Jones played five minutes, scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds, during the Heat's most recent game Monday against the Suns. He usually only sees run while the team is dealing with a significant amount of injuries, however. As that is no longer the case, he'll head back to the G-League, where he has a much more prominent role. There, he averages 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and a combined 2.9 blocks/steals.
