Jones was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones has just two days left at the NBA level on his two-way contract, so he'll head back to the G-League temporarily to conserve those days. However, once the G-League season completes this weekend, Jones will be free to return to Miami and remain with the team for the rest of the season. That said, Jones has seen a total of just five minutes for the Heat over their last 16 games, so he's unlikely to see more than garbage-time minutes if the team stays healthy.