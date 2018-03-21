Heat's Derrick Jones: Assigned to G-League
Jones was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones has just two days left at the NBA level on his two-way contract, so he'll head back to the G-League temporarily to conserve those days. However, once the G-League season completes this weekend, Jones will be free to return to Miami and remain with the team for the rest of the season. That said, Jones has seen a total of just five minutes for the Heat over their last 16 games, so he's unlikely to see more than garbage-time minutes if the team stays healthy.
