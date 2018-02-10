Jones was assigned to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday.

With the acquisition of Dwyane Wade at Thursday's trade deadline, Jones role on the Heat has essentially dissolved. That said, he wasn't fantasy relevant in the time he got, posting 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds across 14.1 minuter per game.

