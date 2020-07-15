Jones (illness) returned to practice on Tuesday, the Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones initially tested positive for COVID-19 back in June, so he was allowed to travel with the team to Orlando last week after returning multiple negative tests. Still, Jones had to sit out practices while quarantined, but he noted that the break did not cost him in terms of conditioning. He'll have about two weeks to get himself in shape before the Heat resume their season Aug. 1 versus the Nuggets.