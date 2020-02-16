Heat's Derrick Jones: Bests Gordon in dunk contest
Jones defeated the Magic's Aaron Gordon in the final round of Saturday's Sprite Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago.
Appearing in the contest for the second time in his career, Jones was able to outlast Gordon after judges awarded him 48 of a possible 50 points on a second tiebreaker dunk in which he converted a windmill jam with his left hand. Gordon, meanwhile, was awarded 47 points on his final dunk, during which he jumped over 7-foot-5 Celtics center Tacko Fall. Though Jones' athleticism has long been his calling card, he's starting to translate his physical gifts into more well-rounded production in his fourth NBA season. The forward entered the All-Star break averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 0.9 assists in 24.7 minutes per game -- all career highs -- while shooting 49.4 percent from the field.
