Jones started at small forward and contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 27 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 124-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Jones drew his seventh start of the season while Jimmy Butler (personal) was away from the team, delivering one of his better all-around lines of the season. Considering the Heat have already ruled Butler out for Monday's rematch with Cleveland, Jones will likely be in store for another top-unit assignment and quality minutes to go along with it. He looks like a worthy short-term streaming option, particularly for fantasy managers looking for defensive stats production.