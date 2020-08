Jones (ankle) will be available for Saturday's Game 3 matchup with the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones injured his ankle in Game 2 and was subsequently given a questionable designation for Saturday's contest. However, the issue must not have been too serious, as he has been given the green light. Look for him to take on his usual role off the bench assuming he avoids any setbacks.