Heat's Derrick Jones: Defensive production Sunday
Jones ended with just four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 100-89 victory over the Wizards.
Jones saw an uptick in his playing time with Jimmy Butler (toe) only able to last 24 minutes. Jones compiled four defensive counters but struggled on the offensive end of the floor. It doesn't sound as though Butler is going to miss significant time but if he misses any time, Jones could provide interesting streaming value.
