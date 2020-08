Jones (neck) did not practice on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After being stretchered off the court during Friday's loss to the Pacers, Jones was held out of practice on Sunday due to a strained neck. Considering the Heat are yet to make an official decision regarding his status for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, be sure to monitor the 23-year-old's status as tipoff approaches.