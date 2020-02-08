Heat's Derrick Jones: Enters starting lineup
Jones will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Kings, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
With Jimmy Butler (shoulder) sidelined, Jones will draw the spot-start. He has averaged 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 32.0 minutes in two starts this season.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.