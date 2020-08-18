Jones (neck) is expected to be available for Tuesday's Game 1 against Indiana, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Just four days ago, Jones was being stretchered off the floor in the Heat's final seeding game, but his neck injury proved to be much less serious than it initially looked. Per coach Erik Spoelstra, Jones is expected to be cleared by Miami's medical staff prior to Tuesday's tip, so he could be back in the mix off the bench. In seven seeding games, Jones averaged 18.0 minutes of action.