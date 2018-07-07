Jones will get Saturday's summer league game against the Pelicans off for rest, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones has been excellent through three summer league outings, totaling 64 points, 23 rebounds, six steals, four blocks and three assists. As a result, the Heat will reward him with some time off. His next chance to take the court arrives Sunday against the Hornets.

