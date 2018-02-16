Jones recorded 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals during Tuesday's 125-102 defeat of the Hustle.

The UNLV product came a rebound short of producing a double-double but still managed a great all-around game. Jones has shown the ability to reach the 30-point mark occasionally, as his Jan. 13 outing proves. During his second season in the G-League, the 21-year-old forward is averaging a decent 15.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.