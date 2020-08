Jones (neck) is taking things day-by-day and is hopeful to play in the Heat's first-round playoff series versus the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones was taken off the court Friday in a stretcher, so the fact that his neck is just feeling "a little sore" at this point is certainly great news. Look for Andre Iguodala to be the prime beneficiary in terms of minutes off the bench should he ultimately have to miss some time.