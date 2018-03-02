Jones is inactive for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones is on a two-way contract with the Heat this season and only has six NBA days remaining on the deal. Look for Dwyane Wade, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder to all see a slight uptick in minutes against the Lakers with Jones on the bench.

