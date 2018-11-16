Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Available Friday vs. Pacers
Jones (illness) is available Friday against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones will make his return after a one-game absence Wednesday. He's seeing 11.4 minutes per game over his past seven appearances.
