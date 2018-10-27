Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Available Saturday
Jones Jr. (foot) will be available Saturday against Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
A foot injury caused Jones Jr. to miss the Heat's most recent game, but he'll be suited up Saturday. However, he may not quite make it to the 23.7 minutes per game we've seen him average so far, as the Heat are debuting the likes of Justise Winslow (hamstring) and Wayne Ellington (ankle).
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Probable Saturday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Doubtful to play vs. Knicks•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Held out of practice•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 17 points in second consecutive start•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...