Jones Jr. (foot) will be available Saturday against Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

A foot injury caused Jones Jr. to miss the Heat's most recent game, but he'll be suited up Saturday. However, he may not quite make it to the 23.7 minutes per game we've seen him average so far, as the Heat are debuting the likes of Justise Winslow (hamstring) and Wayne Ellington (ankle).