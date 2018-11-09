Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Available to play Friday
Jones (knee) will play Friday against the Pacers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Jones was initially ruled out earlier in the day with a knee issue, but he's since been cleared to take the court. The 21-year-old has appeared in seven games so far this year, averaging 6.0 points along with 3.4 rebounds over 16.4 minutes per contest.
