Jones (illness) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

There seemed to be a bug floating around the Heat's locker room, as a number of players were forced to missed Saturday's practice with an illness. Jones is good-to-go for Sunday, and could see an increased role, as James Johnson has been ruled out.

