Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Available to play Sunday
Jones (illness) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
There seemed to be a bug floating around the Heat's locker room, as a number of players were forced to missed Saturday's practice with an illness. Jones is good-to-go for Sunday, and could see an increased role, as James Johnson has been ruled out.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Dealing with migraine•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 21 minutes in win•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: High minutes man off the bench•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Continues producing off bench•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Shines on defensive end•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...