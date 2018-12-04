Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Available to play Tuesday
Jones (hamstring) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
As expected, Jones will dress for Miami's upcoming matchup with the Magic after missing two straight games with a right hamstring strain. His minutes may be limited, however, given that he's logged just six minutes over his team's previous five contests.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.