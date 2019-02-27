Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Available vs. Warriors
Jones (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's game against Golden State, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Jones was held out of Monday's loss to the Suns due to an illness, but after practicing Tuesday and being listed as probable for Wednesday, the high-flyer has been deemed fit to play against the Warriors. Jones has appeared in just two of the Heat's last 11 games due to the illness and a knee injury, but he should be a full go off the bench Wednesday.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Takes part in practice•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will not play Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable with illness•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 16 minutes in return•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...