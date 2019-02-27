Jones (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's game against Golden State, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Jones was held out of Monday's loss to the Suns due to an illness, but after practicing Tuesday and being listed as probable for Wednesday, the high-flyer has been deemed fit to play against the Warriors. Jones has appeared in just two of the Heat's last 11 games due to the illness and a knee injury, but he should be a full go off the bench Wednesday.