Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Back at practice Monday
Jones (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones missed practice Saturday with an illness, but his return to the court Monday suggests that it wasn't anything too serious. Jones should be a good to go for Wednesday's season opener In Orlando.
