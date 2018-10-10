Jones (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After a pair of absences recently due to a shoulder injury, Jones was able to return to practice Tuesday and it appears everything responded well to the increase in activity. He's now been cleared for a return to the court and he could be in line for expanded workload Wednesday, as the Heat are holding out a plethora of players for rest purposes.