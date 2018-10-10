Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Cleared to play Wednesday
Jones (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After a pair of absences recently due to a shoulder injury, Jones was able to return to practice Tuesday and it appears everything responded well to the increase in activity. He's now been cleared for a return to the court and he could be in line for expanded workload Wednesday, as the Heat are holding out a plethora of players for rest purposes.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.